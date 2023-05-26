Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Yellowjackets”: How Jackie Died?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Yellowjackets: The Dark Twists of Season Two

Introduction

Yellowjackets is one of the Max shows that has been breaking new ground in the mystery genre by featuring an almost-all-female cast. The show presents a captivating fictional universe that combines elements of Lost and Lord of the Flies, but with a unique twist—teenage girls take center stage.

The Storyline

The series quickly captures the attention of fans with its portrayal of the impending chaos that unfolds, showcasing the girls’ journey of acquiring survival skills while facing the unforgiving brutality of the wilderness after a plane crash. Over time, the drama sees its episodes divided between two timelines, following the challenges faced by the characters in the year 1996 (which marks the plane crash) and later, the terrible consequences of the event in the survivors’ daily lives in 2021.

Jackie’s Death

From the get-go, everyone was aware that Jackie (Ella Purnell), one of the main characters, had died during her time in the wilderness. Last season, we finally discovered exactly how she died, and everything unfolded much darker than anticipated. In case you might’ve forgotten, this is what happened to Jackie.

Why Did Jackie Die in ‘Yellowjackets’?

For anyone who might’ve believed season one of Yellowjackets was dark, the second season is proving to be much harsher than anyone could’ve anticipated, especially after last season’s finale. In case it might have slipped your mind, season one ended after Shauna and Jackie – who were inseparable best friends – got into a giant argument after Jackie discovered her best friend was pregnant with her ex-boyfriend’s child.

Jackie’s Tension with the Group

Unable to abide by the new laws the group had created in order to survive the harsh winter of the Canadian wilderness, Jackie’s tension with the group – and namely, Shauna – increasingly worsened. As their relationship grew thinner, after the bubbling fight that was bound to happen, the group sided with the pregnant teenager, leaving Jackie outside of the cabin after the fiery argument. Lacking some basic survival skills the rest of the group had developed, Jackie ended up freezing to death, found by the group the next morning.

The Aftermath of Jackie’s Death

Despite their tension-filled friendship, Shauna and Jackie still shared a loving bond, that was only temporarily damaged by Shauna’s lack of morality. Although the duo shared a strong friendship, the harsh winter spoke much louder than anything, and without the means to bury Jackie’s body, the group let the frozen deceased girl in the cabin. After two months of Shauna unwillingly letting Jackie go, the group decided it would be best to burn her body.

The Dark Twist

Unfortunately, this decision led the group of famished teenagers to turn the ritual into a barbecue session, making the most of their friend’s body by nourishing themselves. Not only was Jackie’s death the first Yellowjacket to die without it being while escaping, but it was also the first time the group had resorted to cannibalism in order to survive. With the Yellowjackets now knowing cannibalization was an option, their survival became a game of who would be the next victim chosen by the “Wilderness,” to feed them.

Conclusion

The last episode of Yellowjackets season two is now available on HBO Max. With the dark twists and turns, fans are eagerly anticipating what’s to come in the next season.

