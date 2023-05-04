Dead – Death – Obituary News : Yonkers Rec Employee Passes Away at 52: Known for Brightening Rooms

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lifelong Yonkers Resident John Patterson Passes Away at 52

John Patterson, a beloved member of the Yonkers community, passed away on April 29th at the age of 52. According to his obituary, he was surrounded by his family during his final moments.

Early Life and Career

John Patterson was born in 1971 and grew up in Yonkers. He attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1989. After completing his education, he pursued a career in truck driving and attended the National Tractor Trailer School in Liverpool, New York. He earned his CDL-A with all endorsements and began working as a truck driver.

Over time, Patterson joined Teamsters Local 456 and became a heavy equipment operator. He was known for being a reliable worker and was always willing to lend a hand when the city of Yonkers needed heavy equipment operators. Later on, he worked for the Yonkers Parks and Recreation Department.

A Love for Water and His Community

John Patterson was a man who loved being near water. He enjoyed fishing and watching sunsets, and was often spotted at the Yonkers waterfront. He was also known for his larger-than-life personality and his ability to brighten up any room with his infectious smile and laughter.

Despite his busy career, John Patterson always made time for his family and friends. He was deeply connected to the Yonkers community and was loved by many.

Survivors and Services

John Patterson is survived by his parents, John and Linda; his children, Amanda and John; their mother, Lisa; his sister, Dina Fantasia; his brother, Brian; several nieces and nephews, including his goddaughter Jessica, Danielle, Anthony, Brian, and Sofia; his aunt, Maryann; his girlfriend, Maria Langone; and many friends.

A service for Patterson will be held on Wednesday, May 3rd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Duchynski-Cherko Funeral Home in Yonkers. A funeral service will then be held on Thursday, May 4th at 10 a.m., followed by interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Loving Memory

The passing of John Patterson has left a void in the Yonkers community. He was a kind and generous man who always put his loved ones first. His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched and the many happy memories he created. Rest in peace, John Patterson.

News Source : Ben Crnic

Source Link :Yonkers Parks, Recreation Employee Dies At 52: ‘Would Light Up Room’ | Yonkers Daily Voice/