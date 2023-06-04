Dead – Death – Obituary News : Yonkers Teacher Passes at 54: Adored Students Like Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lifelong Yonkers Teacher Darlene Fata Passes Away at 54

Darlene Fata, a beloved first-grade teacher at School 5 in Yonkers, passed away on May 31 at the age of 54 after battling cancer. She was a lifelong resident of Yonkers, earning her bachelor’s degree from Mercy College and her master’s degree in Elementary Education from Long Island University.

A Dedicated Career in Teaching

Throughout her 29-year career, Fata was adored by her colleagues and students, who she loved as her own. She was passionate about teaching and made a positive impact on countless young lives.

A Life of Love and Adventure

In addition to her love of teaching, Fata enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling to various destinations, including Florida, Ocean City, Maryland, and Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey with her husband, Sal, and her father. She will be remembered by her friends and family for her heart of gold.

A Loving Family Left Behind

Fata is survived by her husband, Sal, her father, Angelo, her brothers Frank and Anthony, and many other extended family members. Her loved ones will miss her dearly.

Services and Mourning

Visiting hours for Fata will be held on June 5 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home at 168 Park Ave in Yonkers. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on June 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church at 110 Shonnard Pl in Yonkers.

A Final Farewell

Darlene Fata will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched. Her legacy as a devoted teacher and loving family member will live on in the memories of those who knew her. Rest in peace, Darlene.

Stay Informed with Daily Voice Yonkers

Follow Daily Voice Yonkers to receive free news updates and stay connected to the community.

Yonkers Teacher Teacher’s Love for Students Yonkers Education Community Teacher’s Legacy Yonkers School District

News Source : Ben Crnic

Source Link :Teacher From Yonkers Dies At Age 54: ‘Loved Her Students As Her Own’ | Yonkers Daily Voice/