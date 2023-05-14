Dead – Death – Obituary News : Yoruba Actor Murphy Afolabi’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What Happened to Murphy Afolabi?

The Nigerian media industry has once again been plunged into mourning with the untimely demise of Murphy Afolabi. The Yoruba movie star passed away when he reportedly fell in his bathroom and smashed his skull on the floor. According to reports from his friends, Afolabi, who turned 49 on May 5, slid on some tiles and smacked his head on something hard. Odunlade Adekola, a popular actor, responded to the news quickly on his Instagram page by expressing his disbelief and posting a picture of total darkness with the comment, “Jesus Christ We lost Murphy.”

Who is Murphy Afolabi?

Murphy Afolabi was born on the 5th of May 1974 in Osun State, Nigeria. Unfortunately, there is little information available about his childhood and parents. He attended Ire Polytechnic, where he studied Mass Communication, Theatre Arts, and Film Production. He has starred in over 60 movies, including Mafi Wonmi (2008), Bi a se b’eru (2007), Owo Wunmi (2010), Jimi Bendel (2016), The Ghost and The Tout (2018), Olokiki Oru (2019), Osun the Goddess (2021), Blackout (2021), and many others. As an excellent actor, Murphy has received several award nominations for Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Producer at the City People Movie Awards.

Murphy Afolabi Cause of Death

The CEO of Best Of Nollywood, Seun Oloketuyi, confirmed the incident, saying that the actor died after sustaining injuries from a fall in the bathroom. Afolabi’s passing has once again highlighted the need for safety measures to be put in place, especially in the home. Accidents can happen to anyone, and it is essential to take steps to prevent them from occurring. Murphy Afolabi was a talented actor, producer, director, and scriptwriter, and his contributions to the Nigerian movie industry will be missed.

The entertainment industry in Nigeria and beyond has lost a promising talent, and Murphy Afolabi’s passing is a great loss to the industry. His colleagues have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late actor. Fans of the actor have also expressed their shock and sadness at the news of his passing. Murphy Afolabi will always be remembered for his excellent portrayal of his movie characters, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of his fans and colleagues.

In Conclusion

Murphy Afolabi’s passing is a tragic loss to the Nigerian movie industry, and his contributions will be missed. The incident highlights the need for safety measures to be put in place, especially in the home. Accidents can happen to anyone, and it is essential to take steps to prevent them from occurring. Our thoughts and prayers are with Murphy Afolabi’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Murphy Afolabi death cause Yoruba actor Murphy Afolabi death Murphy Afolabi life and death What led to the death of Murphy Afolabi Murphy Afolabi funeral arrangements

News Source : NGNews247

Source Link :How Did Murphy Afolabi Die? Yoruba Actor Cause of Death Explained/