Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Young and the Restless” Actor Brett Hadley Dies at 92

Brett Hadley Dead: ‘Young and the Restless’ Star Was 92

The entertainment industry has lost another talent as Brett Hadley, the veteran actor who appeared on the soap opera ‘Young and the Restless,’ has passed away at the age of 92. His death was confirmed by his family on September 4th, 2021.

A Legendary Career

Hadley had a long and illustrious career in Hollywood, spanning over five decades. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1929 and began his acting career in the 1950s on the stage. He made his film debut in ‘The Iron Sheriff’ in 1957, and from there, he went on to appear in numerous films and television shows.

Hadley is best known for his role as Dr. John Stephens on the popular soap opera ‘Young and the Restless.’ He appeared on the show from 1980 to 2005 and was a beloved member of the cast. Throughout his career, he also appeared in other popular TV shows such as ‘The Twilight Zone,’ ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ ‘The Virginian,’ ‘Gunsmoke,’ and ‘Bonanza.’

Hadley’s film credits include ‘The Desperate Hours,’ ‘The Greatest Story Ever Told,’ ‘Roustabout,’ ‘The Undefeated,’ and ‘The Great White Hope.’ He also appeared in several made-for-TV movies, including ‘The Last Hurrah,’ ‘The Law,’ and ‘The Family Tree.’

A Life Well Lived

Hadley was not only a talented actor but also a devoted husband and father. He was married to his wife, Mary Lou, for over 60 years, and together they had four children. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid golfer.

Despite his success in Hollywood, Hadley remained humble and grounded. He once said in an interview, “I never thought of myself as a star. I’m just a working actor who has been fortunate enough to have a long career doing what I love.”

A Legacy That Lives On

Hadley’s death is a loss for the entertainment industry, but his legacy will live on through his work. He was a true professional and a master of his craft, and he inspired countless actors and fans over the years.

Many of Hadley’s fans and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. His former ‘Young and the Restless’ co-star Eric Braeden wrote on Twitter, “Brett Hadley, a wonderful actor and a great guy, passed away today. He and his wife Mary Lou were a great team. RIP Brett.”

Another co-star, Doug Davidson, tweeted, “So very sad to hear of the passing of Brett Hadley. A true gentleman, a great actor, and a kind soul. Blessed to have known him.”

Farewell to a Legend

As we say farewell to Brett Hadley, we remember him as a talented actor, a devoted husband and father, and a true professional. His contributions to the entertainment industry will not be forgotten, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

News Source : Maureen Lee Lenker

Source Link :Brett Hadley dead: ‘Young and the Restless’ star was 92/