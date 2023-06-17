Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Young and the Restless’ Star Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brett Hadley, Actor Known for Role on The Young and the Restless, Passes Away at 92

Brett Hadley, who played the character of Carl Williams on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless for over a decade, has passed away at the age of 92. He died from sepsis at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. His friend of 30 years, Darcy Lee, described him as a kind and wonderful man.

A Successful Career in Acting

Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, Hadley attended the University of New Mexico to study drama before starting his career at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. He made his onscreen debut on a 1969 episode of NBC’s The Name of the Game and appeared in various TV shows such as Marcus Welby, M.D., Room 222, Ironside, Police Story, Kojak, The Waltons, The Rockford Files, The Colbys, and Highway to Heaven. He also appeared in several films such as The Mad Bomber, Funny Lady, Next of Kin, and The Babe.

The Legacy of Carl Williams

Hadley joined The Young and the Restless in 1980, playing the role of Genoa City police detective Carl Williams, the father of Paul Williams, played by Doug Davidson. He remained on the show until 1990, when his character disappeared mysteriously. Hadley briefly returned in 1998 as a man named Jim Bradley, who suffered from amnesia and could not remember his past as Carl Williams. He left the show for good in 1999.

“He was a delight to work with and was an upbeat and happy presence in the halls and on the set,” said Beth Maitland, who played Traci Abbott on The Young and the Restless. “His memory speaks to a happy time, when soaps were in their heyday and the actors were legendary and larger than life.”

A Life Beyond Acting

During his career breaks, Hadley worked as a bartender at The Palomino, a country music nightclub in North Hollywood. He is survived by his niece, Diane.

Brett Hadley will be remembered for his contribution to the world of acting and his iconic role as Carl Williams on The Young and the Restless.

The Hollywood Reporter ‘Young and the Restless’ Iconic star Passes away 92 years old

News Source : Bollyinside – Breaking & latest News worldwide

Source Link :The Hollywood Reporter: Iconic ‘Young and the Restless’ Star Passes Away at 92/