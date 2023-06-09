Dead – Death – Obituary News : Young cyclist killed in Birmingham crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Young Cyclist in Birmingham

A young boy has tragically lost his life following a “serious” crash in Birmingham on Thursday, June 8. West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that paramedics were called to the scene on Coventry Road, Yardley, where they found the unnamed boy, who was cycling at the time, had sustained “life-threatening injuries”. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.17pm on Thursday, and involved a collision between a car and a cyclist. On arriving at the scene, two ambulances, two officers, a MERIT trauma doctor, and a critical care paramedic from the West Midlands CARE Team were dispatched to provide support.

In a statement issued to Birmingham Live, the ambulance service said: “Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to him but unfortunately, despite their best efforts, nothing more could be done to save him, and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

A pedestrian who was involved in a separate collision, which occurred near the scene of the accident, also received treatment from ambulance staff after sustaining minor injuries. He was later conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further assessment.

The incident caused significant disruption to traffic in the area, with police closing the A45 in both directions from 7.50pm on Thursday. The road remained closed until 1am on Friday, June 9, after officers warned it would have to shut for several hours. By the morning rush hour, traffic had returned to normal, although traces of police tape remained at the scene.

Police have not yet released any further details about the incident, but an earlier statement described it as a “serious collision”. The ambulance service also described the incident as a “road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist”.

The boy has not been named, and no details have been released about his age or identity. The ambulance service has not provided any further information about his injuries or the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the dangers faced by cyclists on Britain’s roads. Despite efforts to improve road safety for cyclists, including the introduction of dedicated cycle lanes and increased awareness campaigns, accidents involving cyclists continue to occur on a regular basis.

Cycling groups have called for further measures to be taken to protect cyclists, including the introduction of stricter laws to punish drivers who cause accidents, and increased investment in cycling infrastructure.

The tragic loss of this young boy’s life is a stark reminder of the need for greater efforts to improve road safety for cyclists. As the number of cyclists on Britain’s roads continues to rise, it is essential that more is done to protect them from harm and ensure that they can cycle safely.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Boy cyclist dies after ‘serious collision’ in Birmingham/