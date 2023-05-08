Dead – Death – Obituary News : Young man dies in Debra hospital due to illness

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Terms of Use for www.anandabazar.com and its associated URLs and mobile applications lay out the guidelines for users accessing the site. The user agrees to these terms and conditions before accessing the site, subject to any changes or updates that may occur at the discretion of ABP Pvt Ltd. The user is responsible for checking the terms periodically to remain in compliance.

The governing law for these terms is the Information Technology Act, 2000 and its Amendment Acts, as well as the Laws of India. ABP Pvt Ltd reserves the right to suspend, cancel, or discontinue any channels, products, or services without notice, as well as modify or alter any content on the site. The company may also charge subscription or membership fees without prior intimation.

Copyright and intellectual property rights for all material presented on the site belong to ABP Pvt Ltd, its parent company, affiliates, and associates, protected under Indian laws. Users agree not to use any framing techniques, remove or conceal any copyright or proprietary notice, or use any part of the site for commercial purposes. Limited permission to copy is granted for personal, non-commercial use only.

Certain services such as email, personal web pages, contests, and shopping require registration, and each registration is for a single individual user only. Users are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of their password and account and must not share their account or password with anyone else. Any unauthorized use may result in the cancellation of access rights.

Users must not use the services for any unlawful or prohibited purpose, and may not damage, disable, or impair any ABP Pvt Ltd server or network. Users may not attempt to gain unauthorized access to any services or obtain materials or information through any means not intentionally made available.

Material posted or transmitted by the user on www.anandabazar.com must not infringe on any copyright or intellectual property rights, or contain any defamatory, obscene, or abusive content. Users grant ABP Pvt Ltd a non-exclusive, royalty-free, perpetual, and worldwide license to use, copy, modify, adapt, translate, distribute, and display any material posted or transmitted.

In conclusion, users accessing www.anandabazar.com agree to abide by the Terms of Use and any amendments made, and are responsible for their actions on the site. ABP Pvt Ltd reserves the right to take necessary action in case of any violation of these terms and conditions.

News Source : নিজস্ব সংবাদদাতা

Source Link :Death | One young man died in Debra who was hospitalised due to illness dgtld/