Dead – Death – Obituary News : Young man’s shocking suicide under school bus on front limit

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Young Man Commits Suicide by Falling Under School Bus in Surat

On Sunday, a young man tragically lost his life after falling under a school bus in Surat. The incident occurred near Ishwarkripa Society near Varachha Bombay Market and has shaken the community. The Varachha police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify the unknown victim.

Details of the Incident

According to reports, the 25-year-old victim was walking near Ishwarkripa Society when he suddenly fell under an oncoming school bus. The driver of the bus was unable to stop in time and the victim was crushed beneath the wheels. The incident was caught on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media.

Response to the Tragedy

Upon discovering the victim’s body, a crowd of people gathered and alerted emergency services. However, the victim had already passed away before he could receive treatment. The police were called to the scene and have been working to identify the victim and notify his family.

Investigation into the Incident

The Varachha police have launched an investigation into the incident and have been reviewing CCTV footage to piece together what happened. Upon reviewing the footage, they discovered that the victim had intentionally thrown himself in front of the bus, leading them to believe that he had committed suicide.

Working to Identify the Victim

Despite their efforts, the police have been unable to identify the victim. He was found with only a packet of tobacco in his pocket and no form of identification. The police have turned to social media to help identify the victim and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A Tragic Reminder of Mental Health Awareness

The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support. It is essential that individuals struggling with mental health issues seek help and support from loved ones, medical professionals, and mental health organizations. Suicide is a preventable tragedy, and it is crucial that we work together to provide support and resources to those who need it most.

Final Thoughts

The incident in Surat is a heartbreaking tragedy, and our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones. It is essential that we prioritize mental health awareness and support to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. We urge anyone struggling with mental health issues to seek help and support and remind everyone to be kind and compassionate to those around us.

Surat school bus tragedy Student suicide in Surat Safety measures for school buses in Surat Mental health awareness in Surat Road safety regulations in Surat

News Source : BLiTZ

Source Link :Surat: Shocking suicide, young man fell asleep under the school bus coming from the front/