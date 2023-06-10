Dead – Death – Obituary News : Young Talent Eric Gibbs Passes Away – Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Eric Gibbs: A War Hero and Passionate Golfer

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eric Gibbs, a beloved member of the Richmond community. Eric was a passionate golfer, despite the fact that he played with his left hand, and he came very close to being labeled a “scratch golfer.” His love for sports extended beyond golf, and he was known for his bravery in fighting multiple sclerosis for over a decade.

Personal Life

Eric is survived by his sons Benjamin Gibbs of Richmond and Bruce Gibbs of Centerville, Indiana, as well as his granddaughter Nora Gibbs, who also lives in Richmond. He is also survived by his niece Ashlyn Gibbs of Florida and his nephew Barrett Gibbs of Hawaii. His former wife and mother of his children, Gwinn Campbell, is also among his surviving loved ones. Eric had a heart as big as the city of Richmond, and he leaves behind a significant group of close companions and friends.

Military Service and Education

Eric was a decorated veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps during the later stages of the Vietnam War. He was known as a war hero and received a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Indiana University in 1995.

Professional Career

Eric started his career at Purina Mills, where he began as a floor sweeper and eventually worked his way up to the position of plant manager after 27 years of hard work. He later worked as an operations manager at Consolidated Nutrition in Springfield, Missouri, before resigning in 2006.

Legacy

Eric will be remembered as a brave warrior, an accomplished golfer, and a dedicated professional. He touched the lives of many people in the Richmond community and beyond, and his legacy will continue to inspire others for years to come.

Rest in peace, Eric Gibbs.

