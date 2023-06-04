Dead – Death – Obituary News : Youth Arrested for Student Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kothagiri Student Murdered: Bailiff Arrested

The small town of Kothagiri has been rocked by the murder of a young college student. Priyadarshini, a 19-year-old girl who was studying at the polytechnic college in the area, was found dead in her home on the 30th of last month. The police have arrested a bailiff in connection with the murder, which has left the community in shock.

Priyadarshini had recently moved to Kothagiri to attend college. Her father, who lives in another city, became concerned when he could not reach her by phone. When he arrived at her home, he found her body. The police were called, and they quickly launched an investigation.

The bailiff, Nandakumar, has been accused of having a romantic relationship with Priyadarshini. According to the police, he had been pressuring her to marry him, and when she refused, he became enraged. He is alleged to have broken into her home and killed her in a fit of jealousy.

The community in Kothagiri has been stunned by the murder. Priyadarshini was a popular student, and many of her classmates are struggling to come to terms with her death. Her family is devastated, and they have called for justice to be served.

The police have vowed to conduct a thorough investigation and to bring Nandakumar to justice. They have urged anyone with information about the case to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the case has sparked a debate about the safety of young women in the area. Many are calling for increased security measures to be put in place to protect students like Priyadarshini. Some have also called for better counseling services to be made available to students who may be struggling with personal issues.

The tragedy has also highlighted the need for greater awareness about the dangers of romantic relationships that turn violent. Several organizations are working to raise awareness about the signs of abusive relationships and to provide support for those who may be in danger.

As the investigation continues, the community in Kothagiri is grappling with the shock and grief of Priyadarshini’s death. Her loss is a reminder of the need to work together to create a safer and more supportive environment for young people.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Student suicide youth arrested | மாணவி தற்கொலை வாலிபர் கைது/