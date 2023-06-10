Dead – Death – Obituary News : Youth Arrested in Suicide Case of National Baseball Player in Jabalpur, India

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Youth Arrested in Connection with Suicide of National Baseball Player Sanjana Barkade in Madhya Pradesh

A 22-year-old youth named Rajan has been arrested in connection with the suicide of 20-year-old national baseball player Sanjana Barkade in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district. The incident occurred on June 5, when Barkade allegedly ended her life by hanging herself while her parents were away attending a family function in the village. Barkade lived with her parents in a rented house in Ganga Nagar Colony under Sanjivani Nagar police station limits in the district.

Investigations revealed that Barkade had been in contact with Rajan over Instagram for around one-and-a-half years. The police searched for Rajan and found him in Rewa. The accused has been charged with abetting suicide. The police are also trying to collect photos and videos from Rajan in this regard. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

However, the family members of Barkade have alleged that Rajan had befriended the girl by becoming a Hindu and later they came to know that he is a Muslim. The accused was allegedly harassing the girl and pressuring her to marry and convert to Islam. Barkade’s mother alleged that Rajan had called from a new number and said that there was no need to get any information. He reportedly told Barkade that she should get married to him and convert to Islam as it would be good for her and her family.

Barkade’s father, Harnaam Singh, also alleged that Rajan had befriended the girl by becoming a Hindu but when they came to know that he is a Muslim, she stopped talking to him. The accused allegedly kept troubling the family a lot, but they did not complain about the matter in fear of infamy.

The tragic incident highlights the importance of being cautious while interacting with strangers on social media platforms. People should be wary of befriending unknown individuals and sharing personal information with them. It is also important to seek help from authorities if one is being harassed or threatened by anyone. The police have urged people to report any suspicious activity on social media and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

In conclusion, the suicide of Sanjana Barkade is a tragic reminder of the dangers of online interactions. The arrest of Rajan in connection with the case is a step towards justice for the victim and her family. It is essential to create awareness about the risks associated with social media and encourage people to be cautious while using these platforms.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :India News | MP: Youth Held in Suicide Case of National Baseball Player in Jabalpur/