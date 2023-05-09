Dead – Death – Obituary News : Youth dies in bike crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Dies in a Road Accident in Palasamudram on Greatway

In a tragic incident, Lingappa (30) lost his life in a road accident on Greatway in Palasamudram Mandal on Monday night. The police have shared the details of the incident. Lingappa, who was working in the SSSS canteen in Villas on Greatway, was heading back to his residence in Palasamudram when the accident took place.

He was a resident of Palasamudram, and his family is now in shock over the tragic incident. The police have said that Lingappa was hit by a two-wheeler on the road and died on the spot. The incident took place near the Hindu Purana temple on Greatway, where the two-wheeler driven by Feroz collided with Lingappa. Both Lingappa and Feroz were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

108 ambulances were called to the scene, but they were unable to save the two men. Private vehicles were then used to transport the bodies to the hospital. Lingappa’s body was taken to a hospital in Bengaluru for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Conclusion

The incident has once again highlighted the need for better road safety measures in the region. The government and the police should take steps to ensure that accidents like this do not happen in the future. The families of both Lingappa and Feroz are in mourning, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

News Source : ABN

Source Link :బైకు ఢీ – యువకుడి మృతి | Bike accident/