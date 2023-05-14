Dead – Death – Obituary News : Youth dies in road accident, case filed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mukhani Police Registers Case on the Death of Youth in Road Accident

The Mukhani Police has registered a case on the death of a youth in a road accident. The incident took place on Thursday evening when the victim was riding his bike and was hit by a speeding car. The victim was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The Incident

The incident took place on Thursday evening around 6 PM near the Mukhani flyover. The victim, identified as Rahul, was riding his bike when he was hit by a speeding car. The impact of the collision was so severe that Rahul was thrown off his bike and landed on the road.

The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident. The bystanders who witnessed the accident immediately called the police and the ambulance. The police arrived at the scene within minutes and took Rahul to the hospital.

Rahul’s Condition

Rahul was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital where he was given medical assistance. However, his condition was critical, and he was later shifted to a bigger hospital in the city. Unfortunately, Rahul succumbed to his injuries on the way and was declared dead by the doctors.

The Police Investigation

The Mukhani Police has registered a case on the death of Rahul and has started an investigation. The police have collected CCTV footage from the area and are trying to identify the driver of the car. The police have also recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses who were present at the scene.

The police have registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the driver of the car. The police have assured that they will do everything in their power to arrest the culprit and bring him to justice.

The Reaction

The incident has sparked outrage among the residents of Mukhani. The locals have expressed their concern over the increasing number of accidents in the area. They have demanded that the authorities take strict action against the violators of traffic rules.

The family of Rahul is devastated by the incident. Rahul was the sole breadwinner of the family, and his sudden demise has left them in a state of shock. The family has urged the authorities to take strict action against the driver of the car and ensure that justice is served.

The Conclusion

The incident is a grim reminder of the importance of road safety. The authorities need to take strict action against the violators of traffic rules and ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future. It is the responsibility of every citizen to follow traffic rules and ensure the safety of themselves and others on the road.

We hope that the police will be able to identify the driver of the car soon and bring him to justice. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Rahul in these difficult times.

Road accidents in India Youth fatalities on Indian roads Traffic safety measures in India Road accident statistics in India Legal action for road accident victims in India.

News Source : Newswrap

Source Link :सड़क दुर्घटना में युवक की मौत पर मुकदमा/