Dead – Death – Obituary News : Youth injured in road accident dies.

Tragic Death of Yusuf in a Road Accident

A person who was severely injured in a road accident and brought home from a hospital in Delhi has tragically passed away. The deceased, Yusuf, was a resident of the Bithari Chainpur area and was hit by a car on June 2nd in the Bhojipura area.

Yusuf’s Family

Makbul, the 44-year-old son of Yusuf, who resides in the Parsauna village of the Bithari Chainpur police station area, was returning home from Bahedi when a car traveling at high speed collided with his bike from behind in the Bilwa area under the Bhojipura police station area, causing Yusuf to be severely injured.

An ambulance standing on the highway had taken him to a private hospital in Nagarnagar, where he was treated for a long time. However, when his condition did not improve, Yusuf was referred to Delhi. On Sunday, family members were bringing him home from Delhi when Yusuf tragically passed away on the way.

After Yusuf’s death, the police sent his body for post-mortem.

News Source : Gulam Sabir Azad

Source Link :Road accident में घायल युवक की हुई death/