Dead – Death – Obituary News : Youth’s Death in Road Accident Reported Late

Terms of Use for Anandabazar.com: What You Need to Know

Anandabazar.com is a website that offers content and community services to users. These Terms of Use govern your use of the site, as well as any associated URLs and mobile applications. By accessing the site, you agree to comply with the terms and conditions set forth in this agreement.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. is the owner and publisher of Anandabazar.com. The company reserves the right to add, change, or update these Terms of Use at any time without notice. Users are responsible for checking the terms periodically to remain in compliance. Your continued use of the site after any updates constitutes your acceptance of the revised terms.

To use Anandabazar.com, you must be at least 18 years old or have the guidance and supervision of your natural parent or guardian. These Terms of Use are governed by the laws of India, and any disputes will be handled according to the Information Technology Act, 2000 and its Amendment Acts.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to suspend, cancel, or discontinue any or all channels, products or services at any time without notice. The company may also make modifications and alterations to the content, products, and services on the site without prior notice.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. may charge subscription and/or membership fees for certain products or services. Users will be notified of any fees in advance, and the company reserves the right to change fees at its discretion.

All material presented on the site, including text, audio, video, and graphical images, is protected under applicable Indian laws. Users agree not to use framing techniques to enclose any trademark or logo or other proprietary information of ABP Pvt. Ltd. Nor may users remove or conceal any copyright or other proprietary notice or credit-line on the site. Any infringement will be vigorously pursued.

Users are granted limited permission to copy material from the site for personal, non-commercial use only. However, users may not retain copies of the pages saved to disk or any other storage medium except for subsequent viewing purposes or to print extracts for personal use. Users may not attempt to resell or put to commercial use any part of the site, or create a database by systematically downloading and storing all or any part of the pages from this site.

Certain services on Anandabazar.com require registration. Users must provide current, complete, and accurate information during registration and choose a password and user name. Each registration is for a single individual user only. ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to cancel access rights immediately without notice if an account and password is being used or misused in any manner.

Users may not use the services for any purpose that is unlawful or prohibited by these terms and conditions. Users may not damage, disable, overburden, or impair any ABP Pvt. Ltd. server, network, or interfere with any other party’s use and enjoyment of the services. Users may not attempt to gain unauthorized access to any services or obtain materials or information through any means not intentionally made available through the services.

In conclusion, Anandabazar.com offers valuable content and community services to users. However, users must comply with the Terms of Use in order to use the site. ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to modify these terms at any time and users are responsible for checking periodically for updates. By using Anandabazar.com, users agree to be bound by these terms and to use the site only for lawful purposes.

News Source : নিজস্ব সংবাদদাতা

Source Link :Road Accident | News of an youth’s death reached his family two days after he died/