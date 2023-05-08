Dead – Death – Obituary News : Youth’s Fatal Electrocution Captured on Company CCTV

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

28-Year-Old Dies from Electric Shock in Lums Account in Pandesara, Surat

In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old man named Deepak Vasant Pateel lost his life due to an electric shock while working in a Lums account in Pandesara, Surat. The young man was the sole breadwinner of his family and had been working in the Lums account for a long time. The incident took place when he was trying to remove a live wire that had come in contact with his hand. As a result, he suffered a fatal electric shock and passed away on the spot.

The incident took place in the Shivaji Nagar area of Pandesara, where Deepak was working in the Lums account of the Govalka family. The family was dependent on his income, and he was the sole earner for his family. The incident occurred when he was trying to remove a live wire that had come in contact with his hand. Unfortunately, he was not able to do so and suffered a fatal electric shock.

The family members, who were present at the spot, rushed Deepak to the hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival. The incident has left the family in deep shock and grief. The police have registered a case in the matter and are investigating the incident.

According to the family members, Deepak was a hardworking man who was dedicated to his work. He always put his family’s needs before his own and worked tirelessly to provide them with a better life. His sudden demise has left the family in a state of shock and disbelief.

The incident has raised questions about the safety measures that are taken in such industries. The lack of safety measures and the negligence of the factory owners have been blamed for such incidents. The family members are demanding financial assistance from the factory owners to help them cope with the loss of their loved one.

The incident has also highlighted the need for better safety measures in such industries. The factory owners must ensure that their employees are provided with the necessary safety equipment and training to prevent such incidents from happening. The government must also take strict action against those who fail to provide adequate safety measures to their employees.

In conclusion, the tragic incident of Deepak’s death has left the family in a state of shock and grief. The incident has raised questions about the safety measures that are taken in such industries and the need for better safety measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The family members are demanding financial assistance from the factory owners to help them cope with the loss of their loved one. The incident must serve as a wake-up call for the authorities to take strict action against those who fail to provide adequate safety measures to their employees.

News Source : Bureau

Source Link :surat live death capture in cctv youth died with electric current in company/