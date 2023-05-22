Dead – Death – Obituary News : Youth’s Suicide After Love Request and Threats in Kerala

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Student’s Suicide After Acing SSLC Exam Results

Introduction

The sudden and tragic death of 10th class student R.S. Rakhisree has left her family and school community in a state of shock. The 15-year-old girl, who had just received A+ in all subjects in the SSLC exam, allegedly committed suicide due to frustration and fear of being threatened with a love request.

Family Allegations

Rakhisree’s parents filed a complaint with the police, stating that their daughter was being harassed by a male classmate who had expressed his love for her. They claimed that Rakhisree was frightened and felt helpless, leading her to take the drastic step of ending her life.

The family also alleged that the school authorities were aware of the situation but did not take any action to protect their daughter. They demanded that the police investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the culprit to justice.

School Community Reacts

The news of Rakhisree’s suicide has shaken the entire school community. Students and teachers alike are struggling to come to terms with the loss of a bright and talented student. Many have expressed their condolences to the family and have called for stricter laws to protect young girls from harassment and abuse.

The principal of the school issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over the incident and promising to take steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. She urged students to speak up if they ever feel threatened or unsafe and assured them that the school would always be there to support them.

Impact of Suicide

The suicide of a young student is a tragic event that has far-reaching consequences. It not only affects the family and friends of the deceased but also has a ripple effect on the entire community. Students who were close to Rakhisree are struggling to cope with the loss of their friend and are seeking counseling to deal with their grief.

The incident has also raised concerns about the mental health of students and the need for schools to provide support and counseling services to students who may be struggling with emotional issues.

Conclusion

The suicide of R.S. Rakhisree is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers of harassment and abuse that young girls face in our society. It is a call to action for schools, parents, and the authorities to take steps to protect our children and create a safe and nurturing environment for them to thrive.

We urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and bring the culprit to justice. We also call on schools to take proactive measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and to provide support and counseling services to students who may be struggling with emotional issues.

Let us not forget the life and legacy of R.S. Rakhisree and let her tragic death serve as a wake-up call for us all to work towards creating a safer and more compassionate society for our children.

News Source : Dubois

Source Link :Student’s suicide The young man followed up with a love request and threatened; Relatives with the accusation Death Kerala News/