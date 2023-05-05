Dead – Death – Obituary News : YouTuber Agastya Chauhan dies in bike crash on Yamuna expressway

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Agastya Chauhan: The Face of Bike Riding Channel with 1.2 Million Subscribers

Agastya Chauhan, a 22-year-old biker and the face of a bike riding channel on YouTube with over 1.2 million subscribers, died in a fatal accident on the Yamuna Expressway on Wednesday morning. The news of his sudden demise has left his fans and followers in shock and disbelief. Chauhan’s death has once again highlighted the dangers of reckless driving and stunt biking on public roads.

The details of the accident are still sketchy, but according to the investigating officer of the case, Yogendera Kumar, Chauhan was riding a Kawasaki Ninja bike with his four friends on the expressway when his bike rammed into a divider. The camera installed near the spot of the incident is out of order, due to which the speed at which Chauhan was going has not been confirmed yet. However, it seems that he and one of his friends must have started a bike race from the Jevar toll plaza, leading to the accident, cops said. He died on the spot with severe head injuries.

With one of Chauhan’s friends claiming on Thursday that his death was ‘actually a hit-and-run case’ and he was hit by a speeding truck from behind, police are examining footage from CCTV cameras to determine the actual cause of the accident, as well as footage from Chauhan’s helmet camera, which was also damaged in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Chauhan’s death has sent shockwaves through the biking community in India. He was a popular figure among bikers and had a massive following on social media. His channel featured videos of him performing dangerous stunts on bikes and showcasing his riding skills. However, he was also known for his controversial stunts and had been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act earlier this year for performing dangerous stunts on city roads in Uttarakhand’s capital. He was also one of the 12 bloggers identified by Dehradun traffic police for endangering public safety with their stunts.

Chauhan’s death has once again highlighted the need for strict laws and regulations to curb reckless driving and stunt biking on public roads. The Indian government has already introduced several measures to curb road accidents, including the implementation of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019, which imposes heavy fines and penalties for traffic violations. However, these measures have not been able to curb the culture of reckless driving and stunt biking, which continues to claim lives on Indian roads.

The tragic death of Agastya Chauhan is a wake-up call for the biking community and the government to take steps to promote safe and responsible driving on public roads. Bikers should realize that performing dangerous stunts on public roads not only endangers their lives but also puts the lives of others at risk. The government should also take strict action against those who violate traffic rules and put public safety at risk.

In conclusion, the death of Agastya Chauhan is a tragic reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and stunt biking on public roads. His fans and followers have lost a talented and charismatic young biker, and his death should serve as a wake-up call for all bikers to promote safe and responsible driving on Indian roads. The government should also take strict action to curb the culture of reckless driving and stunt biking and ensure the safety of all road users.

News Source : TNN

