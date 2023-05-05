Dead – Death – Obituary News : Youtuber Agastya Chauhan’s Fatal Road Accident on Zx10r Bike

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

PRO RIDER 1000 Youtuber Agastya Chauhan Dies in a Tragic Accident

On Wednesday, a heartbreaking accident took place on the premises of the Tappal police station on the Yamuna Expressway. Uttarakhand’s YouTuber Agastya Chauhan passed away in this terrible accident that occurred on the Yamuna Expressway. Agastya Chauhan (25) was riding his sports bike to Delhi. During his journey, he lost control of his bike at 47 miles per hour on the Yamuna Expressway and collided with a divider. The accident was so severe that Agastya Chauhan’s helmet was shattered, and he suffered serious injuries. Due to the severity of his injuries, he bled profusely and passed away on the spot.

According to the information received, Agastya Chauhan was shooting a video at 300 miles per hour while riding his bike on the Yamuna Expressway. During the shoot, he lost control of his racing bike and collided with the divider. The impact was so severe that Agastya Chauhan’s helmet was shattered, and he suffered serious injuries. Due to the severity of his injuries, he bled profusely and passed away on the spot. The accident took place on the 47-mile stretch of the Yamuna Expressway, located in the Tappal area.

Agastya Chauhan was originally from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. His YouTube channel’s name is PRO RIDER 1000, which has more than 1.2 million subscribers. Agastya Chauhan had uploaded his last video 16 hours before his untimely demise. In the video, he was seen discussing his upcoming trip to Delhi with his friends. He was set to participate in a long ride competition. Agastya had even changed his bike to a ZX Kawasaki for the competition. However, he was still filming his video for his YouTube channel while riding his bike on the Yamuna Expressway. In his video, he had included a disclaimer, warning his subscribers not to ride their bikes at high speeds.

While riding his bike to Delhi, Agastya Chauhan was traveling at 270 miles per hour on the Yamuna Expressway. He referred to his bike as “Agastya Ghoda” in the video. Agastya traveled to Delhi by GPS. In search of the highway for his long ride competition, he was looking for the Rikama Highway. He attempted to ride his bike at 300 miles per hour, but he could not control it. He stated in his video that he had never ridden his bike at such high speeds before. However, during the shoot, he lost control of his bike and collided with the divider. The impact was so severe that Agastya Chauhan’s helmet was shattered, and he suffered serious injuries. He bled profusely and passed away on the spot.

Conclusion

The sudden demise of Agastya Chauhan has left his fans and subscribers in shock. His family and friends are mourning his loss. Agastya Chauhan was a talented YouTuber who had achieved great success at a young age. His passion for riding bikes was evident in his videos. However, his tragic death is a reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of wearing helmets while riding bikes. It is a sad day for the YouTube community and the world of biking. Agastya Chauhan will be missed by all who knew him.

News Source : एबीपी ब्युरो

Source Link :Youtuber Agastya Chauhan Died In Road Accident Zx10r Bike Pro Rider Death Story/