Dead – Death – Obituary News : YouTuber’s Fatal Accident Pic Leaked: Pro Rider 1000 Crash

Tragedy Strikes: YouTuber Dies in Horrific Accident

A YouTuber has died in a horrific accident on the Yamuna Highway while trying to reach speeds of “300km/h”. Agastay Chauhan, a young man from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, was riding a Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R—a 1,000cc superbike—and made a video for his YouTube channel, Pro Rider 1000. Shocked by Agastay’s death, his followers posted numerous comments on his Instagram account. Users are also urging others not to ride their motorcycles at such high speeds.

The Accident

Agastay reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the bulkhead of the Yamuna Expressway. The helmet he was wearing was broken into pieces. Agastay died of head injuries, reports said. The accident happened at 47 Mile Point belonging to the Tappal Police Station in Aligarh.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R

The bike the YouTuber rides, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R, can reach speeds of around 300 km/h. Costing over $1.6 million in India, the superbike is powered by an inline four-cylinder engine capable of putting out around 200 hp and 115 Nm of torque while weighing just 207 kg and can be ridden with a full tank. Looking at these numbers, the performance figure is about 15 times that of an average 125-150cc commuter bike, and about twice that of an average 1m sedan in India.

The bike is so fast it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in less than 10 seconds, making it even the most experienced on public roads It is also very dangerous in the hands of riders.

The Risks of Speeding

This tragedy serves as a reminder of the dangers of speeding on public roads. In a similar incident last November, a 23-year-old man died in a two-wheeler after being hit by a speeding SUV on the Salem-Chennai highway in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district. During a U-turn in Chinna Salem, the cyclist was struck by the Ford EcoSport and thrown into the air, but the bike was dragged several meters.

It is important to remember that speed limits are there for a reason. Going beyond the speed limit not only puts yourself in danger, but also endangers the lives of others on the road. It is crucial to always prioritize safety over thrill-seeking and seek professional training before attempting to ride high-performance bikes.

In Conclusion

The tragic death of Agastay Chauhan is a stark reminder of the risks involved in riding high-performance bikes at high speeds. It is important to respect the rules of the road and prioritize safety over thrill-seeking. Our thoughts go out to Agastay’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : MRandom News

Source Link :Pro rider 1000 accident death pic leaked, Youtuber Died In Horrific Crash/