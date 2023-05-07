Dead – Death – Obituary News : Yukihiro Takahashi Dies at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Yukihiro Takahashi: A Pioneer of Japanese Synthpop

On January 11, 2023, the world lost a musical icon, Yukihiro Takahashi, at the age of 70. Known for his work as a musician, percussionist, singer, and fashion designer, Takahashi was one of the co-founders of the Yellow Magic Orchestra. He had been diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020 and had been in and out of the hospital several times after surgery. In November 2022, he had been resting at his home in Karzuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, but unfortunately, he contracted pneumonia, which caused his health to deteriorate rapidly.

Takahashi was born in Tokyo in 1952 and started his musical career while in high school. Inspired by his older brother Nobuyuki, he began playing drums with college musicians and later became a studio musician at the age of 16. He gained considerable popularity in Japan in the 1970s after playing for Sadistic Mika Band. In 1977, Takahashi released his first solo album, Saravah!, which was produced by Ryuichi Sakamoto after the trio disbanded.

In 1978, Haruomi Hosono hired Takahashi and Sakamoto to record his album, Paraiso, which is credited to Hosono and the Yellow Magic Band. That same year, the three musicians formed the Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO). YMO became famous with their album Yellow Magic Orchestra, which is a famous example of the synthpop genre, combining computer technology, synthesizers, and video game sounds. The fact that the album charted on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard R&B Albums shows just how popular it was.

Takahashi has recorded seven albums with the Golden Orchestra and 23 solo albums. His latest album, Life Anew, was released in 2013. Takahashi’s previous projects include The Beatniks with Keiichi Suzuki, Sketch Show with Hosono, and Pupa with Tomoya Harada and Hiroshi Takano, among others. Aside from music, Takahashi was also a fashion designer and collaborated with many Japanese fashion brands.

Yukihiro Takahashi’s contribution to the music industry is undeniable. He was a pioneer of Japanese synthpop and has influenced many musicians worldwide. His unique sound and style have inspired countless artists, and his legacy will continue to live on through his music.

In an interview with Dublab in 2020, Takahashi stated, “I never expected music from the 1970s in Japan and urban pop music with which I had no connection to become popular in the United States. I also find it unusual that my music, as well as [others like] Akiko Yano and Haruomi Hosono, they are both classified as urban pop.”

He continued, “In the 1970s, Japanese artists were inspired by pop music and Western fusion. Japanese artists tended to be quite technical, so even they tried to imitate the music. Westerners, the voice always has a distinct Japanese accent. Westerners probably hear such recordings find them kitschy.”

Takahashi’s passing has left a void in the music industry, and he will be deeply missed by his fans and fellow musicians alike. His music will continue to inspire generations to come, and his legacy will live on through his timeless art.

