Dead – Death – Obituary News : Yul Edochie responds to Judy Austin’s account of his son’s passing

Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie Responds to His Second Wife Judy Austin’s Emotional Video

Yul Edochie, a popular Nollywood actor, has responded to a video shared by his second wife, Judy Austin, shortly after the death of their son, Kambilichukwu. In the video, Judy Austin spoke about her trials as Yul Edochie’s second wife and how God had been faithful to her during her childbirth.

Judy Austin Shares Her Emotional Story

Judy Austin, in the viral video, spoke emotionally about how God had been faithful to her, stating that only she knew how much God loved her. According to her, God had fought all her battles, and she did not need anyone’s validation as long as she had God’s love.

“I want the whole universe to worship God with me because he has been awesome. You don’t need people’s validation once you have God’s validation in your life; you are good,” she said.

She further recounted how God had saved her during her childbirth, stating that she had put to bed when it seemed like it wouldn’t happen, but God had made sure that she was fine.

Yul Edochie Reacts to Judy Austin’s Video

Yul Edochie, in response to the video, shared it on his Facebook page, referring to Judy Austin as “Ijele,” which means a person of honour and dignity. He revealed that Judy had broken her silence and shared her story.

“IJELE. Judy Austin breaks silence. Shares her story,” Yul captioned the video.

Yul Edochie’s response to the emotional video has generated mixed reactions from fans and followers. While some commended him for supporting his wife, others criticized him for not addressing the issues raised by Judy Austin in the video.

Regardless of the reactions, it is evident that Yul Edochie and Judy Austin are going through a difficult time, and we can only hope that they find solace and comfort in each other and in God.

