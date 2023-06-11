Dead – Death – Obituary News : Yvonna Abney passes away – Cause of death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Yvonna Abney: A Life Well-Lived

Yvonna Kay (Stonebraker) Abney, age 71, of Crawfordsville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at her home surrounded by her children. She was born on September 16, 1951, in Crawfordsville to the late Hershell W. Stonebraker and Ivis Marie (Taylor) Pickell.

Education and Personal Life

Yvonna attended both Alamo and Turkey Run schools and went on to enjoy a long-term relationship with her companion, Dennis, that lasted for 36 years. She was an avid crocheter, loved foraging for mushrooms and ginseng, and tending to her garden. Her favorite pastime, however, was spending time with her loved ones.

Survivors

Yvonna is survived by her children, Chris (Misty) Abney, Julie Abney, Barb (Dave) Dewey, Gary Balser, Dennis Balser Jr, and Sandy Balser; her mother, Ivis Pickell; grandchildren, Kyle Abney, and Zoe Rich; great-grandchildren, Braxton Abney and Christopher Abney; siblings Joe Stonebraker, Bart Stonebraker, and Penny Stonebraker; and other special family, Candy, Debbie, Rosie, Mike, Jason, Jimmy, Timmy, and Lucas.

Predeceased Family Members

Yvonna was preceded in death by her father, Hershell; her longtime companion, Dennis Balser Sr; her grandson, Keaton Sanders; and her siblings, Curtis Stonebraker, Brenda Amstutz, Linda Wise, Lola Manzanares, Rhonda Stonebraker, and Garry Stonebraker. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Funeral Services

The funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care, located at 315 S. Washington Street in Crawfordsville. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects from 4:00 pm until the time of the funeral ceremony at 6:00 pm. The memorial service will be broadcast live online, and a recorded version may be accessed through Yvonna’s online obituary.

A Life Well-Lived

Yvonna’s passing is a great loss to her family and friends, but her memory will remain alive in their hearts. She lived a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. Her legacy will continue to inspire those who knew her, and her kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Yvonna. You will be deeply missed.

