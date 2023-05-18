Dead – Death – Obituary News : Zafaryab Jilani’s Cause of Death: Brain Haemorrhage?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Zafaryab Jilani, the renowned legal advisor and senior supporter of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), passed away on May 17, 2023. He had been battling a prolonged illness and finally succumbed to it at a local hospital in Lucknow. His son, Najam Zafaryab, confirmed the news to the media and revealed that the funeral will take place at the Aishbagh cremation ground in Lucknow.

Jilani was a prominent figure in the legal world for over three decades, known for his unwavering support towards the Muslim side in the Ayodhya conflict. He gained further recognition when he was appointed as the Convener of the Babri Masjid Action Committee after the High Court’s decision. He was also the secretary of several educational institutions.

His demise has left the legal fraternity and those who knew him, deeply saddened. Senior minister Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli expressed his grief and praised Jilani’s contributions to the Babri Masjid-Slam Janmabhoomi case. He was a strong advocate for the Muslim community and fought tirelessly for their rights.

Jilani’s health had been deteriorating since he suffered from meningitis in 2021, which led to his admission to Medanta Clinic in Lucknow. Although his condition was stable at the time, his health continued to decline, and he passed away after a long battle with illness.

The legal fraternity has lost a stalwart in Jilani, who was an infallible legal advisor and a senior supporter of the AIMPLB. His contributions to the Babri Masjid-Slam Janmabhoomi case will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire many generations to come.

Jilani’s family, friends, and colleagues are mourning his loss, and it is hoped that they find the strength to cope during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

