Dead – Death – Obituary News : Zaheda Quadri’s Demise Reported by Lokmat Times

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Remembering Zaheda Ehtesham Quadri

The city of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly known as Aurangabad, lost one of its beloved residents on Sunday, as Zaheda Ehtesham Quadri passed away due to a brief illness. She was 56 years old and is survived by her husband, Prof. Dr. Ehtesham Quadri, who teaches at Maulana Azad College, and their son.

Zaheda was a resident of Champa Chowk, a bustling area in the heart of the city. Her sudden demise has left her family, friends, and acquaintances in shock and sorrow. She was a well-known figure in the community and will be remembered for her kind and gentle nature.

Her funeral prayers, or Namaz-e-Janaza, were held at the Kali Masjid in Shah Bazaar, one of the oldest and most revered mosques in Aurangabad. The mosque is a historical landmark and a symbol of the city’s rich cultural heritage. The burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to the mosque, where Zaheda was laid to rest amidst tears and prayers.

Zaheda was born in a family of academics. Her father, Dr. M.N. Farooqui, was the former Registrar of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), a prestigious institution in Aurangabad. Her upbringing instilled in her a love for learning and a desire to make a positive difference in the world.

Zaheda was a woman of many talents. She had a keen interest in literature, and her love for Urdu poetry was well-known in the community. She was an avid reader and spent hours poring over books, both in English and Urdu. Her passion for education led her to become a teacher herself, and she taught at several schools and colleges in the city.

Zaheda was also deeply committed to social causes. She was a member of several NGOs and worked tirelessly to empower women and children from underprivileged backgrounds. She believed in the power of education to transform lives and was a strong advocate for girls’ education.

Zaheda’s kindness and generosity knew no bounds. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and had a heart of gold. Her home was a haven for anyone who needed a listening ear or a warm meal. She was loved and respected by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.

Zaheda’s passing is a reminder of the preciousness of life and the importance of cherishing those we love. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, and service that will continue to inspire and guide us. As we mourn her loss, let us also celebrate her life and the impact she had on our community.

In conclusion, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has lost a remarkable and beloved resident in Zaheda Ehtesham Quadri. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who knew her, and her memory will continue to inspire us to be kind, compassionate, and committed to making a positive difference in the world. Rest in peace, Zaheda, and know that you will be deeply missed.

News Source : Lokmat English Desk

Source Link :Zaheda Quadri passes away | www.lokmattimes.com/