Dead – Death – Obituary News : Zetsurin Karate Mourns Liz Cook’s Passing

Remembering Sensei Liz Cook: A Tribute to a Beloved Friend and Mentor

On the evening of May 27, 2023, the martial arts community suffered a great loss with the passing of Sensei Liz Cook (2nd Dan) of Zetsurin Dojo. Her sudden demise left a void that cannot be filled, and we mourn her loss with heavy hearts.

A Life Devoted to Martial Arts

Sensei Liz Cook was a dedicated martial artist who spent over a decade practicing and teaching various styles of martial arts. She joined Zetsurin Dojo in 2014 and quickly became an essential member of the community. As one of the original students in the Lady’s Class, she brought with her a contagious energy and enthusiasm that lifted the spirits of everyone around her.

Her passion for martial arts was evident in everything she did. She immersed herself in training, continuously pushing herself to improve her skills and knowledge. She also took an active role in teaching, sharing her wisdom and experience with students of all levels. Her commitment to the art and her students was unwavering, and it earned her the respect and admiration of all who knew her.

A Friend to All

Sensei Liz was more than just a martial artist; she was a beloved friend and mentor to many. Her infectious smile, warm personality, and kind heart made her a joy to be around. She had a way of bringing people together and creating a sense of community wherever she went.

She was always there to lend a listening ear, offer words of encouragement, or share a laugh. Her generosity and selflessness were truly remarkable, and she touched the lives of countless people with her kindness and compassion.

A Legacy That Lives on

The news of Sensei Liz’s passing has left us all with a deep sense of loss. But even in death, her spirit lives on. The impact she had on the martial arts community and the lives of those she touched will continue to be felt for years to come.

Her legacy is one of passion, dedication, and kindness. She inspired us all to be better martial artists, better teachers, and better people. And though she may no longer be with us in body, her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

A Final Farewell

Sensei Liz, we will miss you dearly. Your infectious spirit, unwavering dedication, and kind heart will never be forgotten. You were a true inspiration and a shining example of what it means to be a martial artist and a friend.

Rest in peace, Sensei Liz. Your legacy lives on.

