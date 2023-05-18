Dead – Death – Obituary News : Zhang Xuerun’s Death Ruled as Charcoal Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Zhang Xuerun (Nel Nel)

News of Nel Nel’s Death

Zhang Xuerun, popularly known as Nel Nel, passed away at the age of 59. The news of his death was posted on TVB’s Facebook page on May 18, around 9:00 pm. It was reported that he died in mainland China, and had appeared on a live broadcast stage just two days before. His former friend, Maria Cordero, was shocked by the news of his death.

Possible Cause of Death

According to the fat mother, Nel Nel died from charcoal burning. She revealed that he had faced financial troubles in the early years due to constant “counting” at work, and had gone north to start a live broadcast to make money. She also admitted that she had heard that Nel Nel had committed suicide by charcoal burning. She shared that when she met him a year ago, he had expressed regret for not asking for her help when he was in financial trouble, and had ultimately chosen to end his life.

Nel Nel’s Career

Zhang Xuerun was an image designer who was well-known for his work in the fashion industry. In 2021, he had revealed that the epidemic had affected his income, but he still contributed to society by investing in 6 joint ventures with friends to launch disinfection products. However, due to the epidemic, a lot of work had been postponed, and he had no extra money to add to his savings.

Memories of Nel Nel

Zhang Xuerun Nel Nel was a popular figure in the fashion industry, and had participated in the Shenzhen Fashion Week Catwalk in 2022. He was also known for his live broadcasts and collaborations with Fat Mom, with whom he had cooked and sold products live. He was remembered by many for his creative talent and passion for fashion.

Resources for Help

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, there are many resources available for help. Hong Kong Samaritan Friends Helpline and Hospital Authority Mental Health Line are two options to consider. Zhiruo Garden Helpline Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, Samaritans Mission Helpline, Social Welfare Department Helpline, Lifeline, Liminhui “Instant Messenger”, and Caritas Xiangqing Helpline are also available for those who need support.

