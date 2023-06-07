Dead – Death – Obituary News : Zizi’s Death: What Caused It?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Shocking Demise of Renowned Radio Host Allahyarham Zizi

The shock waves come from Kuala Lumpur, where a renowned radio host lost his life unexpectedly and prematurely. The deceased was affectionately known as Allahyarham Zizi, but his real name was Ahmad Zuwairi Mohd Nor. As the radio host died unexpectedly, his cause of death has been a matter of discussion. What happened to him or how did Allahyarham Zizi die?

Zizi Meninggal Dunia

Talking about the passing of Allahyarham Zizi, he passed away in the morning around 1:47 am on Friday May 12, 2023. Zizi was best known for being a radio host who previously worked for Suria FM. Who confirmed the death of Allahyarham Zizi? According to the sources, Allahyarham Zizi was declared dead by his brother Muhammad Saffuan.

The Circumstances Surrounding the Death of Allahyarham Zizi

Muhammad Saffuan claimed that Allahyarham Zizi asked his wife Noor Hidayah Sabibi to rub oil on his legs because he was tired. His wife, Noor Hidayah, came into the room after taking care of her children. It was around 11 pm when she called her husband, but he did not answer her call. “Noor Hidayah then contacted the hotline and when her medical staff arrived, they tried to give her CPR, but it still didn’t work, and she was taken to the hospital. The hospital then confirmed that Zizi died at 1:47 this morning.”

Tributes and Condolences Pour In

After learning of Zizi’s death, Badrul Hizar expressed his grief saying, “My condolences to my friend Zizi Alpacino and all members of the Allahyarham family. I received the news of the deceased, who was also a housemate while studying at UiTM Shah Alam, he passed away at 1:47 am this morning at Melaka Hospital.” The deceased previously worked as a DJ at Radio Era and Suria FM before moving to Melaka. Still, he remembers the time the deceased brought a job interview at the Era radio station. Rest in eternal peace brother. Let us pray together that the deceased will be placed among the believers and do good deeds. Stay tuned to this website for more details and updates.

In Conclusion

Allahyarham Zizi’s unexpected and sudden demise has left a deep void in the hearts of his family, friends, and colleagues. The cause of his death is still unclear, and the circumstances surrounding his passing are under investigation. We offer our condolences to the family and friends of Allahyarham Zizi and pray that his soul rests in eternal peace.

