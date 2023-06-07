Dead – Death – Obituary News : Zoila Orlett Passes Away – Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Zoila Orlett Obituary, Death

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, Zoila Orlett passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Her passing occurred on the first day of June.

Memorial Ceremony

The memorial ceremony for Zoila will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, which can be found at 74225 Washington Street, La Quinta, California 92253. It will take place at twelve o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, June 28th, 2023. This site will continue to be updated when new information is obtained and made accessible to us.

Request for Privacy and Support

The Orlett family asks that you keep them in your prayers and thoughts as they work through the aftermath of such a heartbreaking loss. Additionally, they ask that you respect their wish for privacy.

Donation in Memory of Zoila Orlett

Instead of sending flowers, the family would appreciate it if you would consider donating a donation to Mama’s House in Zoila’s name. This was an organization that held a significant amount of significance for Zoila. She was a volunteer, friend, and guide to a great number of individuals, and she also spent a large amount of time serving on the board of directors of Mama’s House. Many people adored her for all of these things.

Remembering Zoila Orlett

We regret to inform you of the passing of Zoila Orlett, the beloved wife of Frank Orlett, who was the subject of this letter. As we continue to do so, we are overtaken with sorrow. Over the course of more than four years, Zoila put up an extraordinary fight against cancer; but, the Lord desired for her to return home. Even though it’s probable that most of you are already aware of this information, I’m going to go ahead and tell you anyway.

Zoila was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many. She will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit. Her legacy will live on through her family and the countless individuals whose lives she touched.

Rest in peace, Zoila Orlett.

