Dead – Death – Obituary News : Zonia Jubar’s Passing Mourned by Burton Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Zonia Jubar Obituary, Death

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Zonia Jubar. She has left this world to become an angel in heaven, but unfortunately, she is no longer a stepmother to her loved ones. Zonia was the last parent of the writer to pass away, leaving behind a void that cannot be filled.

Life is Fleeting

The passing of Zonia is a reminder that life is fleeting, and we should cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. We should never stop loving and should be quick to forgive, as we never know what the next day will bring in terms of challenges.

A Message to Carien Osborn and Kevin Osborn

The writer sends their undying love to Carien Osborn and Kevin Osborn during this difficult time. They assure them that they will be there soon to offer their support and comfort.

The writer also encourages Carien to continue her education, as it was something Zonia would have wanted for her. Despite the challenges that come with losing a loved one, it’s important to keep moving forward and strive for what our loved ones would have wanted for us.

You Will Live on in Our Hearts and Thoughts

Zonia Jubar may have passed away, but she will never be forgotten. She will live on in the hearts and thoughts of those who loved her.

Rest in peace, Zonia Jubar.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :Zonia Jubar Obituary, Burton Michigan Family Mourns The Death Of Zonia Jubar – obituary note/