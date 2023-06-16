Dead – Death – Obituary News :

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pvt. Marshall Hartman, a young Marine recruit, passed away on June 12th, 2021, in a non-training incident while undergoing recruit training on Training Day 6 at Parris Island. Hartman was a native of Prescott, Michigan, and attended the Insight School for his education. He was 18-years-old and a part of Delta Company of the 1st Recruit Training Battalion.

The Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island made Hartman’s details public according to the 1974 Privacy Act. However, his official Marine Corps photo is not available. The Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island transforms deserving young people through rigorous basic training, their common history, and dedication to their core values. They create Marines who are ready to serve their country and win their nation’s wars.

The cause of Hartman’s death is still under investigation, and the Marine Corps has not made any statement regarding the non-training incident that led to his death. This incident occurred within two months after Marine Pfc. Noah Evans passed away at Parris Island. Evans was 21-years-old and about to take the last physical fitness exam for his unit when he passed away.

Deaths during boot camp are rare, and the Marine Corps annually trains tens of thousands of recruits. Unfortunately, Hartman is the fourth individual to pass away at Parris Island since 2021. Marine Pvt. Anthony Munoz, 21, Marine Pfc. Dalton Beals, 19, and Marine Pfc. Brandon Barnish, 26, had completed boot camp and was healing from an injury at the time of his death. Beals passed away during The Crucible, a 54-hour testing contest that serves as the recruits’ final test. His death was later determined to have been “likely avoidable.”

Tributes have poured in for Hartman on social media, with friends and family posting condolences and honoring his memory. We extend our deepest sympathies to Hartman’s loved ones and hope that they find comfort during this difficult time.

Losing a loved one is one of the most challenging experiences in life. We wish Pvt. Marshall Hartman eternal peace and send our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

