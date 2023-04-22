It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Pastor Dr. Charles Stanley, an American Baptist and accomplished writer. He is survived by his family, friends, and countless followers who were inspired by his teachings.

Throughout his life, Pastor Stanley dedicated himself to spreading the word of God and helping others find peace, hope, and fulfillment in their lives. His work as a preacher, teacher, and author touched the hearts and minds of many, and he will be remembered for his unwavering faith, compassion, and wisdom.

Although he has passed on from this life, Pastor Dr. Charles Stanley’s legacy will continue to live on through the many lives he touched and the messages he shared. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time of mourning.

Charles Frazier Stanley: A Pastor and Writer in the United States

Charles Frazier Stanley has been a senior priest for 49 years at the first Baptist Church of Egland, Georgia, and is also an honorary pastor. His extensive preaching in television and broadcasting has touched the hearts of many individuals across the globe. From 1984 to 1986, he also served as the chairman of the Nanzhong Club Conference.

Early Life and Education











Charles Frazier Stanley was born on September 25, 1932, in a paddy fork in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. Sadly, his father, also named Charles, died nine months later. Stanley grew up in rural Dried Fork, a suburb of Danville. At the age of 12, he became a rebirth Christian, and at 14, he began a Christian service life.

Stanley studied at the University of Richmond and received a bachelor’s degree in art. He furthered his academic journey at the Southwest Baptist Seminary in Wurgurga, where he obtained his Master of Divinity. In addition, he received a master’s degree in theology and theological doctoral degree at the Louder Rice Theological Seminary in Florida.

Professional Life

Stanley joined the first Baptist Church of Atlanta in 1969 and became a senior priest two years later in 1971.

In 1972, Stanley started a one-and-a-half-hour religious TV show called Church Hours. Church Hours laid a foundation for Stanley’s ministry and became a launching pad for his future work. In 1977, Stanley founded the In-Touch ministry, which enables people across the globe to establish a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and help in strengthening local churches. The Christian Broadcasting Network began in 1978, and the show got translated into 50 languages. In the United States, the show aired on approximately 500 radio stations, about 300 television channels, and several satellites/networks, including Inspiration Networks and Trio Radio Networks. Stanley’s preaching and other audio and video programs can be found on the In-Touch website. The ministry also publishes the “Touch” magazine. Touch uses radio, television, magazines, and digital media tools to spread the Gospel as soon as possible. Stanley removed his name from his ministry’s Living Bible to shift the focus from himself to Jesus Christ.