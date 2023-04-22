Dead – Death – Obituary : QLD Rugby Player Jerome Leedy’s Death Brings Tributes

Cause of Death

Jerome Leedy, a former QRL player, passed away on 13th April 2023. He was a popular rugby player and his sudden demise has left everyone in shock. Despite being desired by every team, the reason behind his death is unknown and his family has requested privacy during these difficult times.

Jerome’s family has not revealed the cause of his death, which has resulted in widespread speculation. People are eager to know more, but there is no information available at this time.



Funeral Details

The family of Jerome Leedy is currently focused on raising funds for his funeral and securing the future of his children. His funeral is scheduled for 28th April and will take place at the Pinnaroo Cemetery, 285 Graham Road, Bridgeman Downs, Qld 4035. The funeral video will be shared on 24th April 2023.

Professional Life

Jerome was a passionate rugby player and was interested in the sport since his childhood. Even though he was an underrated player, his dedication and hard work were evident to everyone who watched him on the field. He used to play with Brisbanes Native and never complained, even when he was exhausted after a game. Jerome was a family man who used to spend a lot of time with his loved ones.



Conclusion

Jerome Leedy’s sudden death has left a void in the rugby community, and people are still coming to terms with the news. His family has requested privacy during these difficult times, and the cause of his death is still unknown. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones in this tough time.

