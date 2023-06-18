Dead newborn girl found in Ohio garbage truck with umbilical cord still attached

“dead newborn with umbilical cord still attached” : Dead newborn girl with umbilical cord found in Ohio garbage truck

A deceased newborn baby girl, with the umbilical cord still attached, was found in a garbage truck in central Ohio on Thursday afternoon. The Plain City Police Department was alerted by workers at the village’s waste company and arrived on the scene to discover the infant in the back of the truck. A preliminary investigation revealed that the baby was a full-term newborn, aged between zero and one month. The infant was pronounced dead at 2:33 p.m. and taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, with the preliminary cause of death expected to be announced on Friday. Plain City Police Chief Dale McKee stated that the investigators were unable to determine the cause of death at this time, but confirmed that the newborn was a female, with the umbilical cord still attached. The Plain City Police Department led the investigation.

News Source : WHIO Staff

