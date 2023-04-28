Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Atharva’s Tragic Accident: Imlie Accused

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

It is shocking news that Atharva was involved in an accident, and even more so that Imlie is being accused of causing his death.

Imlie, the popular television show, has been receiving immense love from its audience. The show has taken a dramatic turn after the leap, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra play the lead roles of Imlie and Atharva, respectively, while Seerat Kapoor portrays the antagonist.

The current plot revolves around Imlie discovering the truth about Dhairya. Atharva, in a fit of rage, leaves the Rana Mansion when Dhairya and Kala come to stay with the family. Imlie is overjoyed to announce her pregnancy news but, unfortunately, Atharva meets with a fatal accident. His car falls from a cliff and explodes, leaving no trace of him. The police fail to find any leads, leaving Imlie in a state of despair.

To make matters worse, she gets accused of Atharva’s death. His untimely demise leaves a huge crack in Rudra and Devika’s relationship too. This turn of events leaves Imlie shattered.

Moving forward, the show is set to take a new direction. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story progresses after the leap. Will Imlie be able to clear her name and find closure? What new challenges will she have to face?

In the meantime, the show continues to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and talented cast. Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates and news from the world of television, OTT, and movies.

In conclusion, Imlie is a show that has managed to capture the hearts of viewers with its engaging plot and talented actors. The current storyline is full of twists and turns, leaving fans wanting more. With the show set to take a new direction post-leap, it will be interesting to see how the characters evolve and what new challenges they will face.