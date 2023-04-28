Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ex-XPDC Singer Mael Dies at 55

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The former vocalist of Malaysian rock band XPDC, Mael, has passed away at the age of 55. The news was confirmed by his daughter, Sharifah Irfatasha, through a message on WhatsApp.

Death of Mael

Sharifah Irfatasha announced on Thursday, April 27, 2023, that her father had passed away at a hospital in Muar, Johor at approximately 9.30pm. According to mStar, The Star’s Malay language news portal, Mael – whose real name is Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim – was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening after suffering from shortness of breath.

Funeral Arrangements

Mael will be buried at Tanah Perkuburan Islam Bakri Batu 6 on Friday, April 28. Fans and family members have expressed their condolences and shared memories of Mael on social media.

XPDC and Mael’s Contribution

XPDC was founded by Mael and guitarist Izo in 1985. In 1989, popular songwriter JS Kevin renamed the group XPDC. Over the years, the band released several hits including C.I.N.T.A, Hentian Ini and Hidup Bersama. It also won the Top 5 Best Rock Album prize six times at the Anugerah Industri Musik (AIM).

Mael left the band in 1997, but his contribution to the band’s success cannot be overstated. It is understood that his last album with XPDC was Brutal, which sold over 350,000 units.

Final Thoughts

The music industry and fans alike mourn the loss of Mael, whose music and contribution to the Malaysian music scene will forever be remembered. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.