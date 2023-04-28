Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jerry Springer’s Cause of Death at Age 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason for the passing of TV icon Jerry Springer, who died at the age of 79, has been disclosed.

Jerry Springer, famous for hosting The Jerry Springer Show, has passed away at the age of 79 due to pancreatic cancer. A family spokesperson confirmed the news, and a close friend paid tribute to his ability to connect with people in any situation. The Jerry Springer Show premiered in 1991 and became a worldwide sensation, drawing millions of viewers throughout its 27 seasons. The format was revamped by Springer to allow guests to share their grievances and upsets in front of a live audience. Although Springer described the show as “stupid” in a candid interview in 2018, he admitted that it had a niche, and the people were outrageous. Springer pursued a career in politics before becoming a television host, running for Congress in 1970, and serving as mayor of Cincinnati in 1997. After The Jerry Springer Show ended, he hosted Judge Jerry and participated in Dancing with the Stars and the Masked Singer.

