Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Marine Corporal Westley Buczynski Jr. Dies Suddenly

Unexpectedly, Westley Daniel Buczynski Jr., a Marine Corporal Officer, has passed away.

Remembering the Life of Marine Corporal Officer Westley Daniel Buczynski Jr.

Untimely Passing

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Marine Corporal Officer Westley Daniel Buczynski Jr. on September 23, 2022. His sudden death has left his family, friends, and loved ones devastated and in total grief.

Early Life and Work Ethic

Westley was born on February 15, 2002, at Bon Secours Hospital in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Even from an early age, he demonstrated a strong work ethic and a lifelong commitment to his family and country.

Military Service

At the age of 17, Westley enlisted in the US Marine Corps after graduating from Lakeview High School in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, where he participated in the JROTC program. He proudly served his country as an armorer and was stationed at MCB Camp Hanson in Okinawa, Japan.

Favorite Pastimes

Westley cherished spending time with his family, who adored him deeply and were incredibly proud of him. One of his many favorite pastimes was target shooting with his father and younger brother.

Surviving Family

Westley is survived by his loving family: parents, Westley Sr. and Andrea (Baldes), sister Amber, brother Niccolas, and grandparents Mark and Deborah (Ibianski) Baldes Sr. He also leaves behind his uncles Mark (Jenn) Baldes II, Jeremy (Kristy) Baldes, Christopher Baldes, Aunt Tabitha Karp, and his Marine Corps family 3D Intelligence Battalion Okinawa Japan.

Final Resting Place

Westley was laid to rest with full military honors at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.

Condolences

Words cannot express the deep grief we feel for the loss of this promising young man. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you.

