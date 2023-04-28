Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : MLB-NBA star Dick Groat dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dick Groat, a rare player who excelled in both MLB and NBA, has passed away at the age of 92. This news comes as a great loss to the sports community.

Dick Groat, Two-Time World Series Champion and MLB-NBA Standout, Dies at 92

Dick Groat, a legendary sports figure who played in both Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association, died on Thursday in Pittsburgh. He was 92 years old.

Baseball Career

Groat had a remarkable baseball career, winning two World Series titles and being named the National League Most Valuable Player in 1960. That year, he led the league in batting with a .325 average and helped the Pittsburgh Pirates capture the championship. He later won another World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964.

Groat was known for his skillful play at shortstop and his ability to turn double plays. He led the NL in double plays in a record five seasons, thanks in part to his partnership with second baseman Bill Mazeroski.

Basketball Career

In addition to his baseball prowess, Groat also had a brief but impressive career in the NBA. Just two months after completing his rookie season with the Pirates in 1952, Groat made his debut with the Fort Wayne Pistons (now the Detroit Pistons). He scored a career-high 25 points in his second game against the New York Knicks.

However, Groat’s NBA career was cut short when he enlisted in the US Army in February 1953. He left the Pistons with a record of 24-24 after averaging 11.9 points and 2.7 assists per game. When he completed his military service two years later, the Pirates insisted that he not return to the NBA.

Later Life and Legacy

After retiring from baseball in 1967, Groat spent the next 40 years as a broadcaster for the University of Pittsburgh basketball team. He also remained an active member of the Pirates’ alumni association and was recently elected to the team’s Hall of Fame.

Groat was the great-uncle of four-time major golf champion Brooks Koepka. He was one of only 13 men to play in both the MLB and NBA, joining the likes of Danny Ainge and Chuck Connors. The most recent player to do so was Mark Hendrickson, who played in the NBA from 1996-2000 and in the MLB from 2002-2011.

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Groat’s passing, saying that he was a beloved member of their family and the Pittsburgh community. Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting called Groat “a great player and an even better person” and said that his was a life well-lived.

