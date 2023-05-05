“dead suspect loophole” Today : Closure to “Dead Suspect Loophole” Possible as Uvalde, Texas Anniversary Approaches

Texas House Passes Bill to Close “Dead Suspect Loophole” in Public Records Law

The Texas House of Representatives has given initial approval to a bill that would end the state’s “dead suspect loophole” in public records law. The loophole allows police to withhold information in criminal cases that haven’t gone through the court process, even when the suspect has died. The bill, HB 30, passed the House in a vote of 112-31 without debate and is now awaiting final approval before heading to the Senate. The loophole has been used to block the release of records in several cases, including the Uvalde mass shooting, which occurred almost a year ago.

Families of victims have been fighting for years to close the loophole, which they say denies them access to important information about their loved ones’ deaths. The loophole has been used to withhold autopsy reports, video footage, and other crucial information from families. When a suspect dies, it can be almost impossible for families to get answers.

The bill allows exceptions for active investigations, so the records related to the Uvalde shooting would still be sealed as long as the district attorney’s investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement has expressed concern that unsubstantiated allegations against officers would be made public if the bill passes, but the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Joe Moody, (D-El Paso), says that would not be the case.

The bill had strong support from House Speaker Dade Phelan, which likely helped push it through so easily. However, it may have a more challenging time in the Senate. Moody has been pushing for years to close the loophole, which he says destroys trust and denies families the right to know what happened to their loved ones.

The Uvalde shooting remains unresolved almost a year later, with no resolution from the district attorney’s investigation. Families and lawmakers have called for transparency, but their calls have fallen flat. Moody says that conscientious people should not have to break the law to get the truth out there. The families and the public deserve to know what happened, he says, “all of it. Good, bad, and ugly.”

