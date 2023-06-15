‘Dead’ Woman in Coffin is Alive: Bella Montoya Found Gasping for Air in Ecuadorian Hospital

Bella Montoya, the “dead” woman : \’Dead\’ Woman Found Alive in Coffin: Bella Montoya's Case is the Fourth Known Case of the Year

A 76-year-old woman in Ecuador was declared dead by a doctor after being brought to the hospital due to a possible cardiopulmonary arrest and stroke. Her family held a vigil for her at a funeral parlor, but five hours into the wake, they heard sounds coming from the coffin and found her gasping for air and knocking on the coffin. She was taken back to the hospital, where she had previously been declared dead, along with her death certificate. Her current state remains unknown, and state investigations are being conducted. While such incidents are rare, there are some conditions that can make a person appear dead, such as catalepsy, locked-in syndrome, sedative overdose, cold water immersion, and fainting.

News Source : Science Times

Death misdiagnosis Coffin breathing Near-death experiences Survival against odds Medical misjudgment