Emergency services were called to the Mascot unit block on Easter Sunday.

Dead woman, man arrested for Mascot unit stabbing

Posted on April 9, 2023

A man has been arrested after an alleged stabbing incident in a Mascot unit that resulted in the death of a woman.

Woman Dies and Man Arrested Following Alleged Domestic Violence in Sydney’s South

Tragedy as Woman Dies in Domestic Violence Incident in Sydney’s South

A woman has tragically died and a man has been arrested following an alleged domestic violence stabbing in Sydney’s south on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency Services Respond to the Scene

The incident occurred at a unit block on Church Avenue in Mascot at around 6:10 pm, prompting emergency services to be called to the scene.

Emergency services were called to the Mascot unit block on Easter Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the Mascot unit block on Easter Sunday.Credit: Nine News

Police stated that officers from South Sydney Police Area Command attended the scene to find a female with stab wounds.

“She was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, she died at the scene,” a NSW Police statement read.

Crime Scene Established and Male Suspect Arrested

The woman is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in her 50s. A 61-year-old man has been arrested and was taken to Mascot police station where he is assisting police with their inquiries.

A crime scene has been established and will be examined by forensic officers.

Breaking News Alert: Stay Up-to-date with the Latest Developments

Our Breaking News Alert will notify you of significant breaking news when it happens. Get it here.

In Summary

Tragically, a woman has died following an alleged domestic violence incident in Sydney’s south, while emergency services were called to the scene on Church Avenue, Mascot on Sunday evening. A 61-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Mascot police station for questioning. A crime scene has been established and will be examined by forensic officers.

The crime scene will be examined by forensic police.
The crime scene will be examined by forensic police.Credit: Nine News

Leave a Reply