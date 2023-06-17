Dead woman who shocked family by knocking on coffin during wake dies after a week in ICU

Bella Montoya : Dead woman who surprised relatives by knocking on her coffin during wake dies in Ecuador

A 76-year-old woman, who surprised her family by knocking on her coffin during her wake after being declared dead, has passed away after spending a week in intensive care. Bella Montoya died from an ischemic stroke, according to Ecuador’s health ministry. Despite being under “permanent surveillance”, no further information was given regarding the medical investigation surrounding the case. Montoya’s son, Gilberto Barbera Montoya, stated that he had not yet received any report from the authorities and warned that things “are not going to stay like this”. Montoya, a retired nurse, will be buried in a public cemetery. A technical committee has been set up to review how death certificates are issued.

News Source : Guardian staff reporter

Ecuador news Coffin mishap Medical negligence Intensive care Resuscitation attempts