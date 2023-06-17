Deadliest Zip Codes: Drive-by Shooting Claims Life of Woman in Shreveport today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Shreveport, a woman was fatally shot in her driveway on June 17, shortly after midnight. The incident took place in the 71119 zip code area, specifically the 6200 block of South Inwood Road. As per the Shreveport Police, the victim was conversing with a relative who was inside a car in the driveway when an unidentified person drove by and began firing shots at her residence. The woman was struck in the shoulder and was transported to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. This marks the 33rd homicide in Shreveport-Caddo Parish in 2023.

News Source : KTBS

Source Link :Woman shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Shreveport | Deadliest Zip Codes/