deadline extension: A Guide to the Step-by-Step Procedure for the Extended Deadline

How to Check the Status of Aadhar-PAN Linking

The Deadline Extension by CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar to 30th June 2023. It is a significant relief for taxpayers who were struggling to comply with the earlier deadlines. However, it is still essential to link your PAN with your Aadhaar number before your PAN becomes obsolete. The linkage of Aadhar with PAN is a crucial step to simplify the tax filing process and reduce the chances of fraud.

Checking the Status of Aadhar-PAN Linking

To check whether your Aadhar is linked with your PAN card, follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Visit the Income Tax Department website www.incometax.gov.in Click on the “Link Aadhar Status” in the Quick Links bar. Fill in your PAN number and Aadhar number in the given tab. Click on “Verify Link Aadhar Status.”

If the status shows “PAN not linked with Aadhar,” it means that you need to link your Aadhar with PAN. The following procedure will guide you on how to make the applicable payment of ₹ 1000/- and ensure a successful linking between your Aadhar and PAN card.

Making the Applicable Payment of ₹ 1000/-

To link your Aadhar with PAN, you need to make an applicable payment of ₹ 1000/-. Follow the steps mentioned below to make the payment:

Visit the Income Tax Department website www.incometax.gov.in. Click on “Link Aadhaar” in the Quick Links section. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number and click on “Continue.” Click on “Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax.” You will be redirected to the Protean (NSDL) portal. Click on “Proceed” under Challan No./ITNS 280. Select “Tax applicable as 0021” and “Type of Payment as 500”. Provide Assessment Year as 2023-24 and other mandatory details and click on “Proceed to make payment.”

On successful payment, you can proceed with the next procedure to submit your PAN-Aadhar link request.

Linking Your Aadhar with Your PAN Card – Pre Login Mode

Follow the simple steps mentioned below to complete the Aadhar-PAN linking process:

Visit the e-filing portal home page and click on “Link Aadhaar” under Quick Links. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar and click on “Validate.” Verify your challan payment details. Enter the mandatory details as required and click on “Link Aadhaar.” Validate the information with OTP received on your mobile.

On verifying with OTP, you will see a success message on the screen. You may now check your Aadhaar-PAN link status again.

Common Errors and Solutions

During the Aadhar-PAN linking process, some errors may arise. Here are some common errors and their solutions:

Error 1: PAN data is not matched with Aadhar data.

Solution: Correction required to be done in PAN or Aadhar wherever wrong information persists.

Error 2: Aadhar is linked with another PAN number.

Solution: In that case, you are required to check whether you have allotted a new PAN number by linking it to your Aadhar card. Surrender the new PAN card allotted by the Income Tax department to the jurisdiction officer. Fill out a PAN correction form for your original PAN number to NSDL or visit a PAN correction center for the same.

Conclusion

Linking Aadhar with PAN is a crucial step to simplify the tax filing process and reduce the chances of fraud. With the extended deadline, taxpayers have ample time to complete the process. Follow the steps mentioned above to check the status of Aadhar-PAN linking, make the applicable payment of ₹ 1000/-, and complete the process. Stay informed about common errors that may arise during the process and find solutions to rectify them. Don’t miss the opportunity to comply with the updated deadline and secure a seamless link between your PAN and Aadhar.

