“Deadly crash” Today : Elderly male dies in fatal collision

Man Killed and Two Injured in Spartanburg Crash

A fatal car accident occurred in Spartanburg, South Carolina, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others, according to the Spartanburg Police Department. The accident happened on Thursday on Southport Road within the city limits of Spartanburg.

The accident involved a 1994 beige Toyota Corolla, which was exiting a Bojangles parking lot on Southport Road, and a 2016 white Acura TLX that was traveling south. The Acura TLX collided with the Toyota Corolla, resulting in one fatality and two injuries.

The victim has been identified as Wyatt Young McDaniel, a 77-year-old resident of Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 6:25 p.m. on Thursday. The coroner’s office has scheduled a forensic examination for Friday to determine the exact cause of death.

The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident. It is not clear if drugs, alcohol, or distracted driving were factors in the accident. The identities and conditions of the two individuals who sustained injuries in the accident have not been released.

The community is in shock and mourning following the tragic accident. The loss of life is always a devastating event, and the family and friends of the victim are in our thoughts during this difficult time.

The Spartanburg Police Department is urging drivers to use caution on the roads, especially during the busy holiday season. They remind drivers to always wear seatbelts, obey traffic signals, and avoid distracted driving. These simple precautions can help prevent accidents and save lives.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available. The Spartanburg Police Department and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are working together to determine the cause of the accident and ensure that justice is served.

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to contact the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers. Your help could be crucial in solving this tragic case and preventing similar accidents from happening in the future.

