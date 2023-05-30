“Deadly disease symptoms”: Warning Issued by Health Experts to Scots to Watch for Symptoms of Fatal Illness

Health Experts Warn Scottish Women to Watch Out for Four Symptoms of Cervical Cancer

Health experts in Scotland have issued an urgent warning to women to be aware of the early signs of cervical cancer. The warning comes as the number of women screened for the deadly disease has dropped significantly in the past year. Latest figures from Public Health Scotland indicate that more than one in three women are not attending cervical cancer screenings, also known as smear tests. Women in more deprived areas are even less likely to attend their regular screenings.

Smear tests are offered to Scottish women between the ages of 25 and 49 every three years, and to every woman between the ages of 50 and 64 every five years. However, recent data shows that just 68.7% of women are up to date with their smear tests in the last year. Young women are also less likely to have a smear test, with only 65.7% up to date up to March 2022, a significant drop from the 73.7% of women aged between 50 and 64 years old. Women in more deprived areas of Scotland are only 62.4% up to date, more than a 10% difference compared to the 73.1% in the least deprived areas of the country.

Cancer Research UK explains that around 99% of cases of cervical cancer are preventable, and smear tests offer the best protection and help it be detected early. The NHS has warned women to look out for four symptoms of the deadly disease, which includes unusual vaginal bleeding, changes to vaginal discharge, pain during sex, and unusual pain in the lower back, pelvic areas between hip bones, or lower tummy area.

Samantha Dixon, the chief executive of charity Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, expressed her concern over the falling cervical screening coverage in almost every age group and almost all health boards. She emphasized that the test can prevent cervical cancer, yet over one in three women are not taking up their invitation. In addition, the latest statistics show that those living in the most deprived areas are far less likely to go for cervical screening, which should not exist and must be a focus for initiatives to increase awareness and reduce barriers to attendance. If the potential to eliminate cervical cancer is not addressed, it will only get further away.

In conclusion, women in Scotland are urged to take up their appointments for cervical cancer screenings and be aware of the four symptoms of the deadly disease. Early detection can save lives, and a significant drop in screening attendance is a cause for concern. Health experts and charities are calling for initiatives to increase awareness and reduce barriers to attendance, particularly for women living in deprived areas, to eliminate cervical cancer.

Health warnings for deadly diseases in Scotland Symptoms of dangerous diseases to look out for in Scotland Health experts urge Scots to be vigilant against lethal diseases Deadly diseases on the rise in Scotland Public health concerns in Scotland due to deadly diseases

News Source : Paige Beresford

Source Link :Health experts issue warning to Scots to look out for symptoms of deadly disease/