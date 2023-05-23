“Deadly high blood pressure”: A Lethal Diagnosis: High Blood Pressure

Inequities in Healthcare: The Disparities Faced by Black Americans

In the United States, the prevalence of high blood pressure is a major concern. However, what is even more concerning is that Black Americans are disproportionately affected by it. According to a yearlong AP project, Black Americans are more likely to get sick and die from common ailments throughout their entire lives. This highlights the inequities in healthcare that are faced by this community.

The Disproportionate Prevalence of High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a condition that affects millions of Americans. However, Black Americans are more likely to suffer from it than any other racial or ethnic group. This is due to a variety of factors, including genetics, lifestyle habits, and environmental factors. For example, Black Americans are more likely to live in areas with poor air quality, which can contribute to hypertension. Additionally, the ongoing stress of systemic racism and discrimination can lead to chronic stress, which can increase the likelihood of hypertension.

Disparities in Healthcare Access

Another factor that contributes to the disparities faced by Black Americans is the lack of access to quality healthcare. Many Black Americans live in areas that are medically underserved, meaning that there are few healthcare providers available. This can make it difficult for Black Americans to receive preventative care and screenings, which can lead to early detection and treatment of conditions like hypertension.

Furthermore, Black Americans are more likely to be uninsured or underinsured, which can make it difficult to afford healthcare services. This can lead to delays in seeking care or foregoing care altogether, which can result in the progression of chronic conditions like hypertension.

The Impact of Implicit Bias

Implicit bias, or the unconscious attitudes and beliefs that people hold about certain groups of people, can also contribute to the disparities faced by Black Americans in healthcare. For example, research has shown that healthcare providers are less likely to prescribe pain medication to Black patients than to white patients, even when the level of pain reported is the same. This can lead to undertreatment of pain and other conditions, which can have serious consequences for Black patients.

The Need for Systemic Change

In order to address the disparities faced by Black Americans in healthcare, systemic change is needed. This includes increasing access to quality healthcare services in medically underserved areas, addressing implicit bias in healthcare, and addressing the social determinants of health that contribute to poor health outcomes for Black Americans.

Furthermore, it is important to address the ongoing systemic racism and discrimination that Black Americans face in all areas of life, including healthcare. This can be done through policy changes, education and training for healthcare providers, and community engagement and activism.

Conclusion

The disparities faced by Black Americans in healthcare are a result of a complex set of factors, including genetics, lifestyle habits, environmental factors, access to healthcare, implicit bias, and systemic racism and discrimination. In order to address these disparities, systemic change is needed. This requires a commitment from policymakers, healthcare providers, and the broader community to work together to create a more equitable healthcare system for all Americans.

Hypertension Cardiovascular disease Stroke Heart attack Renal failure

