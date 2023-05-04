“Deadly home shooting” Today : Police fatally shoot suspect after home shooting leaves 8-year-old boy and others dead

Two people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed in a home shooting that occurred in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday. According to officials, police received reports of gunshots just after 8:30 pm on Wednesday and found one man dead from a gunshot wound and the boy who had been shot.

The boy was rushed to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police encountered a man with a firearm running away from the residence where the two people had been shot. Several Newark Police Department Officers followed the suspect on foot, and two officers fired their weapons during the encounter, fatally wounding the suspect.

As the police were pursuing the suspect, he was fatally shot by an officer. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting of the suspect. The investigation findings will have to be presented to a grand jury who will decide if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officers involved.

Officials did not reveal the identities of the officers, suspect, or victims. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time. The investigation into the homicide is being conducted by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence in the United States, with innocent bystanders, including children, becoming victims. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been over 180 mass shootings in the US in 2021 alone, resulting in over 200 deaths and 800 injuries.

The issue of gun control has been a contentious topic in the US, with some advocating for stricter regulations, while others argue for the right to bear arms. However, these shootings, particularly those involving children, often spark renewed calls for action to be taken to address the issue.

In the wake of this tragic incident, it is essential to prioritize the safety and well-being of our communities. It is time for lawmakers to take meaningful action to prevent gun violence and protect innocent lives.

